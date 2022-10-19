Amazon Gets Another Breather As Workers Dump NY Union

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin serving as another defeat to the countrywide labor union activism.
- At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees voted 406 to 206 against joining the Amazon Labor Union in the company's fourth such contest of the year, Reuters reports.
- This spring, led by former Amazon employee Christian Smalls, the ALU had scored the first-ever victory for labor groups seeking to unionize Amazon in the U.S., in New York City at one of the retailer's largest warehouses.
- It marked Amazon workers' third rejection in forming, including at a second New York City facility and another in Alabama.
- The ALU cannot collectively bargain where it won this spring in the borough of Staten Island, either.
- In 2021, Amazon criticized unions in bathroom signage and workshops.
- Amazon recently raised its U.S. average starting pay for front-line staff.
- Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said, "If workers feel they are fairly paid, they are less likely to unionize."
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.04% at $116.31 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
