Ollie's Taps Children's Place CFO Rob Helm As Its Finance Chief

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI has appointed Rob Helm as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Helm will report to CEO John Swygert and lead the Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting and Compliance, and Investor Relations teams.

Rob Helm joins Ollie's from Children's Place, Inc. PLCE , where he most recently served as CFO.

"Rob has a proven track record of success, and brings significant financial leadership experience in the consumer retail sector," said CEO John Swygert.

In June, Jay Stasz resigned as CFO, and CEO Swygert assumed the additional role of Interim CFO.

Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $54.20 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

