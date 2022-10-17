ñol

Ollie's Taps Children's Place CFO Rob Helm As Its Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Ollie's Taps Children's Place CFO Rob Helm As Its Finance Chief
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI has appointed Rob Helm as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
  • Helm will report to CEO John Swygert and lead the Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting and Compliance, and Investor Relations teams.
  • Rob Helm joins Ollie's from Children's Place, Inc. PLCE, where he most recently served as CFO.
  • "Rob has a proven track record of success, and brings significant financial leadership experience in the consumer retail sector," said CEO John Swygert.
  • In June, Jay Stasz resigned as CFO, and CEO Swygert assumed the additional role of Interim CFO.
  • Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $54.20 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement