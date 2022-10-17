Ollie's Taps Children's Place CFO Rob Helm As Its Finance Chief

- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI has appointed Rob Helm as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
- Helm will report to CEO John Swygert and lead the Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting and Compliance, and Investor Relations teams.
- Rob Helm joins Ollie's from Children's Place, Inc. PLCE, where he most recently served as CFO.
- "Rob has a proven track record of success, and brings significant financial leadership experience in the consumer retail sector," said CEO John Swygert.
- In June, Jay Stasz resigned as CFO, and CEO Swygert assumed the additional role of Interim CFO.
- Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $54.20 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
