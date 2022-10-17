Putin Suffering Major Losses In Southern Regions, Says Ukrainian Official: 'Rate Is About 1 To 6.5'

Vladimir Putin is facing severe setbacks in the Ukraine war as Kyiv pushes back to regain its occupied territories in the southern regions, a Ukrainian official said.

What Happened: Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing the Commander of Operational Command South Andrii Kovalchuk, said the ratio of losses between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south is approximately 1 to 6.5.

That's expected to go up to the ratio of 1 Ukrainian soldier to 8 Russian troops if the war reaches its critical point, Maliar said.

"Andriy Trohimovich told interesting facts about the demoralization of enemy units in the south and increasing enemy losses. The loss rate is about 1 to 6.5. According to him, the critical limit of the loss ratio is 1 to 8, after which the enemy army will psychologically 'fall apart'," Maliar wrote in a Facebook post.

"According to the Commander, the enemy is already in a pretty difficult situation in the south, but it's not time to relax. On the contrary, we need to gather all our power and squeeze the Russian army out of our land," she added.

Another post from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense noted that as of Sunday, the total combat losses of the Russian military were estimated to be about 65,000. It noted that Moscow has so far suffered the biggest losses in the Kryvyi Rizky and Bakhmut's Komu directions since the beginning of the war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says Russia attacked Kyiv on Monday with several Iranian drones.