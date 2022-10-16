SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that his space exploration company was “proceeding very carefully” with its fully-reusable super-heavy-lift launch vehicle Starship.

What Happened: Musk said in response to a tweet from, Chris Gebhardt, assistant managing editor of the NASA Space Flight website.

“We are proceeding very carefully. If there is a RUD on the pad, Starship progress will be set back by ~6 months.”

We are proceeding very carefully. If there is a RUD on the pad, Starship progress will be set back by ~6 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2022

Musk uses the term RUD or “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly” to refer to an explosion, reported The Guardian.

See Also: How To Invest In Space Startups

Why It Matters: Gebhardt had tweeted that Starship testing is set to get moving this week and that SpaceX aims to put a full load of methane and oxygen into Booster 7 and the testing vehicle for the first time.

SpaceX’s Starship is to fly the world’s first space tourist and billionaire Dennis Tito around the moon. His wife will be accompanying him on the one-week mission.

Two other private Starship flights have been purchased by billionaires Jared Isaacman and Yusaku Maezawa. The latter is also set to go around the moon.

Read Next: Twitter Says Elon Musk Under Federal Probe Over $44B Twitter Deal, In Court Filing