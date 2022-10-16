Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report

Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple will also introduce a new MacBook later this year.

With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the current iPad Pro, which has an M1 chip in it.

Along with the M2 iPad Pro, the report said a new entry-level iPad is also expected to be announced in the coming days. Codenamed J272, this iPad model will get a unique design with a USB-C port and 5G support.

The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4.

Besides the iPad Pro, Apple is looking forward to turning the device into an intelligent hub and speaker. The approach would be similar to what Google is doing with its upcoming Pixel Tablet, the report said.

An earlier report suggests the iPadOS 16 will launch to the public by Oct. 24. The company is also planning to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro soon. These MacBooks will feature more powerful versions of the M2 chip, the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple was also planning to debut a new generation Apple TV with the A14 chip and 4GB of RAM.

Last week Apple introduced new savings account for users of its credit card. Apple Card users will now be able to save their “Daily Cash” rewards in a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS. Apple and Goldman Sachs launched a credit card together in Aug. 2019 with cash-back returns.

