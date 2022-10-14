Airbus and Qatar Airways Legal Quarrel Over A350 Intensifies

by

and Qatar Airways clashed in court in a dispute over damage to A350 jetliners. Qatar Airways is suing Airbus over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect, Reuters reported.

The two companies are mandated to provide documents about their claims as the dispute is headed toward a London aerospace trial in mid-2023 if no settlement is reached.

Airbus has denied the allegation and in response, has revoked all 19 remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways has grounded twenty-eight A350s in its fleet due to surface damage.

A division of the High Court began hearing on Friday over the release of the document by both parties and the return on millions of dollars of deposits and contractual incentives.

Airbus has asked for Qatar Airways to pay $220 million in damages and said it paid $185 million for developing Qatari aviation under its deal agreement in 2007 – 2009.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 6.44% at $23.95 on Thursday.

