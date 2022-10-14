Airbus and Qatar Airways Legal Quarrel Over A350 Intensifies

- Airbus SE EADSY and Qatar Airways clashed in court in a dispute over damage to A350 jetliners.
- Qatar Airways is suing Airbus over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect, Reuters reported.
- The two companies are mandated to provide documents about their claims as the dispute is headed toward a London aerospace trial in mid-2023 if no settlement is reached.
- Airbus has denied the allegation and in response, has revoked all 19 remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways.
- Qatar Airways has grounded twenty-eight A350s in its fleet due to surface damage.
- A division of the High Court began hearing on Friday over the release of the document by both parties and the return on millions of dollars of deposits and contractual incentives.
- Airbus has asked for Qatar Airways to pay $220 million in damages and said it paid $185 million for developing Qatari aviation under its deal agreement in 2007 – 2009.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 6.44% at $23.95 on Thursday.
