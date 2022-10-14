Jim Cramer Likes This Biotechnology Stock: 'It's Not Big, But It's Not Bad'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Royalty Pharma plc RPRX and will stick with it. "It’s not big, but it’s not bad," he added.

Cramer said Tellurian Inc TELL is "at $2, and stocks stop at zero. They don’t go to minus $2. So, I’m okay with Tellurian."

When asked about Discover Financial Services DFS, he said, "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed’s crosshairs, man. No place to be."

The "Mad Money" host said Zoetis Inc. ZTS is "now undervalued " He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, Cramer said he actually likes Corteva, Inc. CTVA. "I think the ag group is ready to roll again, as in bull market mode," he added.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM is "terrific," he said.

