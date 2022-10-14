Albertsons Companies, Domino's Pizza And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones jumping over 800 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 72.4% to settle at $0.9551 on Thursday. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update.

Service Properties Trust SVC gained 27.3% to close at $7.04. Service Properties Trust recently entered into agreement to sell 16 hotels for $136.3 million.

VectivBio Holding AG VECT rose 21.5% to close at $7.90 after the company announced interim data from its STARS Nutrition Phase 2 study of apraglutide. The company also priced a 16.7 million share offering at $7.50 per share.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 17% to close at $9.48. ACM Research's subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, and backlog figures for ACM Shanghai as of September 30, 2022.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI rose 16.2% to close at $30.92.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 14.7% to close at $18.30 following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology.

InMode Ltd. INMD rose 14.3% to settle at $34.73 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc VORB jumped 14% to close at $2.94.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN gained 12.9% to close at $2.62.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc AVTE gained 12.1% to settle at $18.87.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE rose 12.1% to close at $7.86. UBS initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.

Braskem S.A., BAK gained 11.7% to close at $14.09.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares climbed 11.5% to close at $46.21. Axsome recently reported Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT shares rose 10.8% to close at $11.95 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI rose 10.5% to close at $28.63. Kroger is said to be in talks to combine with rival Albertsons, Bloomberg said.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ shares climbed 10.4% to close at $333.26 after the company reported slightly better-than-expected Q3 sales and US same store sales growth of 2%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB gained 8.3% to close at $8.24. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 5.4% to close at $33.65 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.

rose 5.4% to close at $33.65 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results. Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL gained 4% to close at $30.38 following Q3 earnings. The company guided Q4 revenue up 5-9% from 2019 levels and said it is on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets of over $7 in EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow.

