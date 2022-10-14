Kim Jong Un Fires Another Ballistic Missile After Flying Warplanes Near South Korea Border

Kim Jong Un fired another ballistic missile on Friday, hours after North Korea's fighter jets were spotted flying near the South Korean border.

What Happened: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement, said Kim’s isolated nation fired a short-range ballistic missile towards Pyongyang's eastern waters early on Friday, reported Reuters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned Pyongyang's acts and said Kim has been "indiscriminately carrying out provocations," vowing to devise "watertight countermeasures."

This came hours after South Korea scrambled its fighter jets when 10 North Korean warplanes were seen close to its border.

South Korea said the North Korean aircraft were detected flying about 25 km north of the Military Demarcation Line in the central region of the border area.

South Korean air force "conducted an emergency sortie with its superior air force, including the F-35A, and maintained a response posture, while carrying out a proportional response maneuver corresponding to the flight of a North Korean military aircraft," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

