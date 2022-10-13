Kim Jong Un Test Fires More Long-Range Missiles As North Korea Simulates Use Of 'Nukes' To Warn 'Enemies'

North Korea said it conducted a test firing of two long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons.

What Happened: The state media said Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of weapons aimed at "enhancing the combat efficiency and might" of cruise missiles deployed to the North Korean Army "for the operation of tactical nukes."

The test launch was another clear warning to its "enemies," Kim said according to the state media, adding that the country "should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it."

The report noted that the two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for 10.234 seconds and "clearly hit the target 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away."

Earlier this week, Kim vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches.

“The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location,” Kim added.

Meanwhile, Kim earlier this week also attended the opening ceremony of a new massive greenhouse farm built on a former North Korean air base where the country test-fired several missiles until last year.

