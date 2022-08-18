Mike Pence Ready To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee 'If Invited:' Contents Of Call With Donald Trump In Focus

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would consider testifying before the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the riots on Capitol Hill and the role played by former President Donald Trump in the events leading up to the insurrection — if he was invited to participate.
What Happened: Pence made his comments at an event organized at the New England Council and Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, reported Politico.
“If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” said Pence.
“It would be unprecedented in history for the vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill. But, as I said, I don’t want to prejudge ever any formal invitation rendered to us.”
Pence told the audience that the “American people have a right to know what happened” and that in the coming months and years “I’ll be telling my story even more frequently.”
Why It Matters: Pence brought up his now strained relationship with Trump and said at the event, “It’s fairly well known that President Trump and I have had our differences.”
Pence defying Trump on the latter's plan to block the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory could be a topic on which he might be asked to testify.
Two of Pence’s close aides — Marc Short and Greg Jacob — have testified before the Jan. 6 committee with the question of executive privilege looming in the background.
Recently, Trump took potshots at the committee’s Vice Chair Liz Cheney — after she lost at the Wyoming primaries — on his social media platform Truth Social.
Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
Price Action: On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition shares traded 1.3% lower at $30.10 in the after-hours session after closing 1% lower at $30.50 in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
