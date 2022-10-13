CleanCloud Integrates Directly With DoorDash - What's The Benefit For Laundromats & Dry Cleaners?

- CleanCloud, the all-in-one point of sale (PoS) software specialized for laundromats and dry cleaners, now integrates directly with DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash Drive.
- The integration enables laundromats and dry cleaners to launch or expand their pickup and delivery within twenty-four hours with no upfront cost.
- With CleanCloud's new on-demand integration, customers can launch their own service leveraging DoorDash Drive's white-label fulﬁllment capabilities with zero upfront cost in as little as twenty-four hours.
- The process is easy and eliminates the need for upfront commitments.
- This allows stores to focus on growing and expanding their cleaning operations while pickup and delivery are handled by DoorDash Dashers.
- Price Action: DASH shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $46.59 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
