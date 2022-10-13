ñol

CleanCloud Integrates Directly With DoorDash - What's The Benefit For Laundromats & Dry Cleaners?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 2:23 PM | 1 min read
CleanCloud Integrates Directly With DoorDash - What's The Benefit For Laundromats & Dry Cleaners?
  • CleanCloud, the all-in-one point of sale (PoS) software specialized for laundromats and dry cleaners, now integrates directly with DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash Drive. 
  • The integration enables laundromats and dry cleaners to launch or expand their pickup and delivery within twenty-four hours with no upfront cost.
  • With CleanCloud's new on-demand integration, customers can launch their own service leveraging DoorDash Drive's white-label fulﬁllment capabilities with zero upfront cost in as little as twenty-four hours.
  • The process is easy and eliminates the need for upfront commitments.
  • This allows stores to focus on growing and expanding their cleaning operations while pickup and delivery are handled by DoorDash Dashers.
  • Price Action: DASH shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $46.59 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral