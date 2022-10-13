KeyBanc Initiates Coverage On Monday.com, Smartsheet, Asana In Work Management Software Category

- KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino initiated coverage of Monday.com Ltd MNDY with an Overweight rating and a $135 price target.
- He believes Monday.com is best positioned to sustain 30%-plus growth for at least the next two years among its work management peers.
- He believes the company's modular Work OS platform strategy provides go-to-market and competitive differentiation.
- The price target reflected a premium in line with other 30%+ growth SaaS.
- Celino initiated coverage of Smartsheet Inc SMAR with an Overweight rating and a $46 price target.
- He believes Smartsheet is ready to be a leading player in the work management software category.
- With one of the more apparent paths to profitability among work management peers, he saw an underappreciated high growth + margin improvement story.
- Celino initiated coverage of Asana, Inc ASAN with a Sector Weight rating.
- CEO Dustin Moskovitz has potentially set Asana on an ambitious path to winning the work management software category.
- With its disruptive platform strategy, momentum at the enterprise, and several mentions of wall-to-wall customer deployments, he believes Asana is executing well.
- Despite the market pullback and valuation, he saw a balanced risk-reward.
- Price Action: MNDY shares traded higher by 1.08% at $95.07 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.