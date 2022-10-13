Xi Jinping's Army Developing 'Invisible' Missile Launchers For 'Future Combat'

Xi Jinping’s army is reportedly working on missile launchers that are capable of evading detection by satellites, radars, and drones.

What Happened: In a bid to develop new-generation weapons for future warfare, China is developing launchers for its Dongfeng series of road-mobile missiles, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, reported the South China Morning Post.

A People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force researcher, Yang Biwu, who worked on the launch vehicle for the DF-17 hypersonic missile, told the broadcaster that artificial intelligence would be used to make the launchers more tactical and “invisible.”

“I believe that on the battlefields of the future, our counterparts will not see us or know the whereabouts of our [missile launchers],” he said in the latest episode on the modernization of the PLA.

“The relationship between the missiles and the launching platform is like bullets and a gun … what we can do is to explore the potential for the platform and provide more options for future combat,” he added.

The SCMP report, citing a source close to the PLA, added that the launch vehicle for the DF-17 would be a modified version of that for the DF-16B ballistic missiles. Both medium-range missiles are aimed at stopping foreign military intervention in Taiwan contingency.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Wednesday also warned that Xi is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation.