Laser Photonics Corp LASE, an industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems, said that Coca-Cola Co KO recently implemented its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.

CEO Wayne Tupuola told Benzinga, “Coca-Cola’s use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants is yet another proven use case for our technology. Our system allows them to reduce the preparation time and increase throughput speeds.”

“Additionally, by removing corrosion from its plastic bottle molds, we are helping increase plastic bottle manufacturing yields and expanding the life of the molds used in this process. With our foot in the door, we can now focus on further penetrating similar and new use cases within the organization.”

Laser cleaning, a cost-effective and ecologically friendly technology, will likely exceed $800 million by 2030, growing at an 8-year CAGR of 4.10%.

Price Action: LASE shares traded higher by 43.4% at $4.21 on the last check Thursday.