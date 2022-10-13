ñol

Haleon & Microsoft Intend To Make Health Products More Accessible Via AI Technology

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 6:50 AM | 1 min read
Haleon & Microsoft Intend To Make Health Products More Accessible Via AI Technology
  • Consumer health company Haleon PLC HLN is collaborating with Microsoft Corp MSFT to enhance health accessibility for people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading product labels due to low literacy.
  • Both companies will expand functions of the Microsoft Seeing AI app to provide consumers with more detailed labelling information for over 1,500 Haleon products across the U.S. and U.K. 
  • Seeing AI is a free mobile app designed to help people who have trouble seeing by narrating the world around them. 
  • When customers scan the barcode of Haleon products in the Seeing AI app, it will provide an audio read-out of important information, such as product name, ingredients and usage instructions. 
  • The Seeing AI app was developed by a team of Microsoft engineers spearheaded by project lead and engineering manager Saqib Shaikh.
  • Price Action: HLN shares closed lower by 1.16% at $5.97 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral