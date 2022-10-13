US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core prices increased 0.6% in August with analysts expecting prices slowing to 0.4% for September. Overall prices might rise 0.2% in September following August's 0.1% gain.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to come in at 225,000 for the October 8 week, compared to 219,000 in the earlier week.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for September will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Ethereum Drops Below $13,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Check out our premarket coverage here