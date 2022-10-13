Southwest Airlines' Aircraft Appearance Technicians Approve New Agreement

by

Southwest Airlines Co LUV said its Aircraft Appearance Technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have voted in favor of a new five-year agreement.

The ratified contract is effective immediately and becomes amendable on July 31, 2027.

: American Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards? "This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest.

Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $31.40 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

