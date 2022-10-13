ñol

Southwest Airlines' Aircraft Appearance Technicians Approve New Agreement

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
Southwest Airlines' Aircraft Appearance Technicians Approve New Agreement
  • Southwest Airlines Co LUV said its Aircraft Appearance Technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have voted in favor of a new five-year agreement.
  • The company's 170 appearance technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for customers and employees.
  • The ratified contract is effective immediately and becomes amendable on July 31, 2027.
  • Also Read: American Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards?
  • "This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $31.40 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AirlinesBriefsIndustrialsNewsTravelGeneral