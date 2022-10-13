Apple Keeps Unionized Store Workers Out Of Broader Plan To Hand Out Additional Perks

Apple Inc. AAPL has communicated to employees at its store in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Maryland, that they won't receive the perks it plans to give their counterparts at other stores and its corporate staff.

What Happened: Cupertino said it is withholding the new benefits from the unionized employees in Baltimore due to the need for negotiating benefits through collective bargaining necessitated by unionization by them, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company reportedly informed personnel this week that it will increase benefits for outside educational classes and health care for all other retail shop employees and corporate staff. The report adds that the hike is applicable for pursuing coursework and access to new health plan benefits in some states.

The pay hike comes amid an inflationary environment, which is eating into real wages, a tight labor market and changing worker demands amid the pandemic, Bloomberg said.

Why It’s Important: Apple’s differential treatment could keep the unionization drive in the company in check but it is also likely to stir up labor tensions, the report said.

Labor Groups are striving to rally Apple store employees around for unionization in the coming months, with workers at the company's Oklahoma City set to vote this week to be part of the Communications Workers of America, it added.

Apple’s Maryland store employees are part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. The union, according to the report, is getting ready to start formal discussions with Apple. The employees, reportedly, received guidance recently from its labor group on ways to negotiate with the Cupertino-based company and hold conversations with managers.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Wednesday’s session down 0.46% at $138.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.