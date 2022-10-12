Huntington Ingalls Bags $76.7M Order From US Air Force

- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's HII Mission Technologies division has secured a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF).
- The company will perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support and inform USAF decisions related to electronic warfare (EW) and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.
- The EMS superiority development task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
- "We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat," said Grant Hagen, president of the division's Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group.
- Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $229.37 on the last check Wednesday.
