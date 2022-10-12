Huntington Ingalls Bags $76.7M Order From US Air Force

by

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's HII Mission Technologies division has secured a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF).

The company will perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support and inform USAF decisions related to electronic warfare (EW) and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.

The EMS superiority development task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat," said Grant Hagen, president of the division's Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group.

Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $229.37 on the last check Wednesday.

