Huntington Ingalls Bags $76.7M Order From US Air Force

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
Huntington Ingalls Bags $76.7M Order From US Air Force
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's HII Mission Technologies division has secured a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF).
  • The company will perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support and inform USAF decisions related to electronic warfare (EW) and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.
  • The EMS superiority development task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
  • "We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat," said Grant Hagen, president of the division's Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group.
  • Also ReadCredit Suisse Picks 7 Aerospace, Defense Stocks To Buy — And 4 To Avoid
  • Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $229.37 on the last check Wednesday.

