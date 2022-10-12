Absolute Software's Growth Trajectory Unlikely To Be Affected By CRO Departure, Analyst Says

- Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Absolute Software Corp ABST and a $14 price target.
- In what is quickly becoming a theme in Enterprise Software, Absolute's Chief Revenue Officer, Matthew Schonfeld, resigned from the company to pursue a role as President of a pre-IPO company.
- ABST promoted EVP, Channel, and Business Development Mark Grace to the role of CRO. The changes are effective November 4.
- While Berg always views this type of change through a lens of scrutiny, Grace has been with ABST for more than eight years and has had a significant influence over GTM changes over the last 12 months. The analyst views this should position Grace well for the sales leadership position.
- His ABST thesis centers around a significant change to the company's channel strategy, which Grace, in his role, has led and should limit concern with this leadership change.
- His Absolute Software investment thesis calls for improving GTM strategies and new product innovations to result in more sustainable and higher revenue growth over the next several years.
- Coupled with a more profitable model than during recent years, he looks for ABST's EV/sales multiple to widen as its new strategies are better appreciated.
- Price Action: ABST shares traded lower by 0.27% at $11.02 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.