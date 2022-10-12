Getty's Valuation, Long-Term Fundamentals To Drive Value, Analyst Says

- Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz upgraded Getty Images Holdings, Inc GETY to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target.
- He saw an attractive valuation in front of the excellent 2H22E and longer-term fundamentals, supported by its disciplined expense management practice.
- Although Getty's absolute adjusted EBITDA dollar declined year-over-year in 2022, he viewed it as poor optics given persisting currency pressures and understated its unique competitive positioning, including its premium margin profile relative to peers.
- For conservatism amid uncertain macro and FX pressures NTM, he reduced his '22E and' 23E Creative revenue well below management's long-term guidance of +HSD%.
- Price Action: GETY shares traded lower by 9.02% at $6.15 on the last check Wednesday.
