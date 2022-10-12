Thor Industries Hikes Dividend By 5%

- Thor Industries Inc THO Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.43.
- The regular cash dividend is payable on November 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2022.
- The company held $311.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022.
- Thor Industries is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles.
- Also Read: Thor Industries Posts Q4 Earnings Above Street View
- Price Action: THO shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $78.66 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.