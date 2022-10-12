ñol

Thor Industries Hikes Dividend By 5%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Thor Industries Hikes Dividend By 5%
  • Thor Industries Inc THO Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.43.
  • The regular cash dividend is payable on November 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2022.
  • The company held $311.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022.
  • Thor Industries is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles.
  • Also ReadThor Industries Posts Q4 Earnings Above Street View
  • Price Action: THO shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $78.66 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsGeneral