MSC Industrial Hikes Dividend By 5%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
MSC Industrial Hikes Dividend By 5%
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc MSM Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.79 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on November 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. 
  • The ex-dividend date is November 14, 2022.
  • MSC Industrial held $28.8 million in cash and equivalents as of May 28, 2022.
  • MSC Industrial Direct is a distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America.
  • Price Action: MSM shares closed higher by 0.76% at $74.72 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsGeneral