MSC Industrial Hikes Dividend By 5%

Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.79 per share. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

The ex-dividend date is November 14, 2022.

MSC Industrial held $28.8 million in cash and equivalents as of May 28, 2022.

MSC Industrial Direct is a distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America.

Price Action: MSM shares closed higher by 0.76% at $74.72 on Tuesday.

