XPeng's Electric Flying Car Completes First Public Flight In Dubai

- XPeng Aeroht, an affiliate of XPeng Inc XPEV, conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai.
- It is XPENG X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).
- It is the fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPeng Aeroht.
- X2 adopts an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and has a complete carbon fiber structure to reduce weight.
- The two-seater flying car will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.
- The XPENG X2 is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous.
- The company said it plans to announce progress on its sixth-generation model that can drive on roads as well as fly.
- "XPENG X2's public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars," said vice chairman Brian Gu.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $9.80 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
