XPeng's Electric Flying Car Completes First Public Flight In Dubai

XPeng Aeroht, an affiliate of XPeng Inc XPEV , conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai.

Related : Chinese EV Trio Reports September Deliveries: Nio Holds Up, XPeng Slips And Li Auto Sizzles After Anemic August

X2 adopts an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and has a complete carbon fiber structure to reduce weight.

The two-seater flying car will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.

The XPENG X2 is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous.

The company said it plans to announce progress on its sixth-generation model that can drive on roads as well as fly.

"XPENG X2's public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars," said vice chairman Brian Gu.

Also Read : Delta Air Lines Aims To Pioneer Home-To-Airport Transportation: Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Rising

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $9.80 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $9.80 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

