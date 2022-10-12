ñol

US Producer Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 4:21 AM | 1 min read
US Producer Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices, which declined 0.1% in August, are expected to increase 0.2% in September.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision will speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

