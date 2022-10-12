Biden Says He has 'Great Confidence' In Son Hunter: 'He's On The Straight And Narrow'

President Joe Biden talked about his son Hunter Biden’s struggles with drug addiction and his possible exposure to criminal charges in a recent interview.

What Happened: Biden was questioned by Jake Tapper of “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday. The president told the interviewer that he was “proud” of Hunter.

“This is a kid who got – not a kid, he’s a grown man – he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” said the president, reported CNN.

“I have great confidence in my son,” said Biden — adding. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

Why It Matters: The president addressed the purchase of a gun by Hunter at a time he admitted to struggling with drug addiction, according to CNN.

The action is reportedly under federal criminal investigation as federal law requires purchasers to attest that they aren’t addicted to or use illegal drugs.

Biden told Tapper, “Turns out that when he made an application to purchase a gun, what happened was he – I guess you get asked – I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs, or do use drugs?’”

The president said his son said "no" to the question, but admitted otherwise in his book, according to CNN.

Prosecutors in the case have said they have enough evidence to bring charges with the decision reportedly resting with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is expected to make it after the midterm elections.

Read Next: Trump's Request For Supreme Court Intervention In Mar-A-Lago Case Gets Pushback From Justice Department