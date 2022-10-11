Blue Apron's Chef-Curated Meals Now Available Via US Amazon Store Without Subscription

- Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN now offers meal kits in Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN U.S. Amazon store without a subscription.
- The move is a part of the continued expansion of the company's third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a broader pool of potential customers outside its ecosystem.
- Blue Apron will offer a selection of meal kits, including its newest Ready to Cook options, Family Favorites recipes, and quick Heat & Eat meals.
- Also, customers can purchase Blue Apron's limited-time, special occasion boxes on the site, including a host of holiday options perfect for entertaining.
- "By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door," said chief product officer Josh Friedman.
- While meal kits are sold in the U.S. Amazon store, boxes are directly shipped by Blue Apron operations.
- Price Action: APRN shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $2.37 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
