Blue Apron's Chef-Curated Meals Now Available Via US Amazon Store Without Subscription

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 10:55 AM | 1 min read
Blue Apron's Chef-Curated Meals Now Available Via US Amazon Store Without Subscription
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN now offers meal kits in Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN U.S. Amazon store without a subscription.
  • The move is a part of the continued expansion of the company's third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a broader pool of potential customers outside its ecosystem.
  • Blue Apron will offer a selection of meal kits, including its newest Ready to Cook options, Family Favorites recipes, and quick Heat & Eat meals.
  • Also, customers can purchase Blue Apron's limited-time, special occasion boxes on the site, including a host of holiday options perfect for entertaining.
  • "By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door," said chief product officer Josh Friedman.
  • While meal kits are sold in the U.S. Amazon store, boxes are directly shipped by Blue Apron operations.
  • Price Action: APRN shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $2.37 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

