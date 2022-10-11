BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report

by

Chinese electric carmaker BYD Company ADR BYDDY has launched its first passenger car in India, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV).

BYD has two manufacturing plants in India, Reuters reported, spread over 140,000 square meters with more than 3,000 employees.

The Warren Buffett-backed company entered India in 2007 to produce batteries and components for mobile phone makers.

In 2021, the company launched e6 EV for sale to corporate fleet operators and owners.

"We intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-Atto 3 in India over the next year and plan to set up a local manufacturing facility in due course," BYD India executive director Ketsu Zhang said.

Price Action: BYDDY shares closed lower by 3.23% at $47.90 on Monday.

