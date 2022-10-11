ñol

BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 7:08 AM | 1 min read
BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report
  • Chinese electric carmaker BYD Company ADR BYDDY has launched its first passenger car in India, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV).
  • The Atto 3 electric SUV comes with BYD's Blade battery technology.
  • BYD has two manufacturing plants in India, Reuters reported, spread over 140,000 square meters with more than 3,000 employees.
  • Also ReadTesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%
  • The Warren Buffett-backed company entered India in 2007 to produce batteries and components for mobile phone makers.
  • In 2021, the company launched e6 EV for sale to corporate fleet operators and owners.
  • "We intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-Atto 3 in India over the next year and plan to set up a local manufacturing facility in due course," BYD India executive director Ketsu Zhang said.
  • Price Action: BYDDY shares closed lower by 3.23% at $47.90 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral