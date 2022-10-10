ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read
AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers
  • Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates.
  • AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction
  • The new guidance was well below even his consensus estimates, as the PC correction is catching up to AMD, which is why he has a Neutral rating until we believe estimates have been mostly de-risked.
  • He expects another leg down in the PC processor business and a correction in AMD's data center business. 
  • "However, if that happens, we could become more positive on the stock as we expect the company to continue to gain share over Intel for years," he noted.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 1.03% at $57.83 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by cebbi from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech