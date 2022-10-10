AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers

- Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates.
- AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction.
- The new guidance was well below even his consensus estimates, as the PC correction is catching up to AMD, which is why he has a Neutral rating until we believe estimates have been mostly de-risked.
- He expects another leg down in the PC processor business and a correction in AMD's data center business.
- "However, if that happens, we could become more positive on the stock as we expect the company to continue to gain share over Intel for years," he noted.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 1.03% at $57.83 on the last check Monday.
