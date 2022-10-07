ñol

Why AMD Shares Are Nose-Diving On Friday

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 5:28 AM | 1 min read
Why AMD Shares Are Nose-Diving On Friday

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares were sliding on Friday after the chipmaker warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance.

What Happened: The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Weaker-than-anticipated PC market demand held back processor shipment, which, in turn, had an impact on the company’s client sector revenue.

See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now

AMD also reduced its non-GAAP gross margin guidance from 54% to 50%, reflecting lower client processor unit shipments and average selling price. Additionally, the company expects to record $160 million in charges, mostly for inventory, pricing, and related servers in the graphics and client industries.

Following the announcement, sell-side analysts scrambled to lower their price targets for AMD shares.

  • KeyBanc’s John Vinh reduced the price target from $130 to $100 while maintaining the Overweight rating.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar took down the price target from $140 to $80 but maintained the Overweight rating.

Price Action: In premarket trading, AMD shares were down 5.08% to $64.40. according to Benzinga Pro data. For the year-to-date, the stock has lost about 53%.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ChipmakerKeyBancwhy it's movingNewsMarketsMoversTechTrading IdeasGeneral