Guidewire's Lack of Positive Catalysts Keeps Analyst On Sidelines

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 1:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Last week, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon attended Guidewire Software, Inc's GWRE analyst day, where management highlighted the company's progress on its model transition as P&C insurance carriers shift their core systems to the cloud. 
  • His key takeaway from the event is that the company is gaining steady momentum by signing new and existing customers to the cloud. 
  • However, given the softening economic environment, recent customer wins are signing on with shorter commitments versus prior periods, which in turn is expected to weigh on near-term and medium-term subscription growth and is delaying the margin benefits from the transition to the cloud. 
  • While he views GWRE as a premium provider of insurance cloud software, given the prolonged model transition and modest subscription revenue growth, he considers the risk-reward neutral in a October 10 note titled "Analyst Day Takeaways; Lack of Positive Catalysts Keeps Us on the Sidelines."
  • Accordingly, we maintained a Hold rating.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Guidewire Software with an Underweight and cut the price target from $65 to $60.
  • Price Action: GWRE shares traded lower by 3.56% at $61.01 on the last check Monday.

