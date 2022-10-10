ñol

Fortinet Analyst Touts It An Underappreciated 30% FCF Compounder

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read
Fortinet Analyst Touts It An Underappreciated 30% FCF Compounder
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala upgraded his rating of Fortinet, Inc FTNT to Overweight (from Equalweight) and increased his price target to $69 from $66
  • He highlighted that security demand remains durable in an uncertain macro as corporates invest in bolstering their defenses against rising threats in an October 7 note titled "Fortinet Inc.: An Underappreciated 30% FCF Compounder."
  • While investors are concerned with the cyclical nature of the firewall business, he believes this materially underestimates Fortinet's secular growth drivers (SD-WAN, OT Security), accelerating share gain and opportunity to consolidate >$100 billion in the annual market spend across security and networking. 
  • With just 5% revenue penetration, this should drive a durable 20%+ topline CAGR over the next five years. 
  • Nearer term, with his recent checks indicating durable demand and a large backlog exiting this year, he sees a meaningful upside to forward consensus estimates. 
  • Hamza notes three main takeaways. They include core secular drivers remaining underappreciated, a significant upside to forward estimates, and handsome capital return and FCF valuation. 
  • Price Action: FTNT shares traded lower by 0.55% at $51.19 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech