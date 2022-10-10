Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 2.93 Liberty Broadband LBRDA - P/E: 9.66 Grupo Televisa TV - P/E: 7.62 Liberty Global LBTYA - P/E: 2.14 Nexstar Media Group NXST - P/E: 8.03

This quarter, AMC Networks experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.54 in Q1 and is now $2.06. This quarter, Liberty Broadband experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.77 in Q1 and is now $1.99. Grupo Televisa has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.26, which has increased by 244.44% compared to Q1, which was -0.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.32%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.31%.

Liberty Global has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.67, which has decreased by 11.17% compared to Q1, which was 1.88. Most recently, Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share at $5.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $5.99. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.94%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 2.22% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.