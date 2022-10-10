A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

iSpecimen ISPC - P/E: 1.0 Embecta EMBC - P/E: 4.75 Verve Therapeutics VERV - P/E: 5.14 ProPhase Labs PRPH - P/E: 8.06 Tenet Healthcare THC - P/E: 6.67

iSpecimen has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.3, which has decreased by 11.11% compared to Q1, which was -0.27. Embecta saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.38 in Q2 to $1.07 now. Verve Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.62 in Q1 to $-0.84 now. Most recently, ProPhase Labs reported earnings per share at $0.4, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. This quarter, Tenet Healthcare experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.93 in Q1 and is now $1.5.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.