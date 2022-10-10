Apple's New iPhone SE 4 Likely To Have 6.1-Inch LCD Display And Notch Cutout — May Not Include Face ID

Apple Inc’s AAPL fourth-generation iPhone SE will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout on the screen.

What Happened: Based on information from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the next generation iPhone SE will have a 6.1-inch display with a notch, according to a report in MacRumors.

It is still known whether the iPhone SE’s notch will have a TrueDepth camera array to support Face ID like other iPhone models.

The report stated, citing rumors, that iPhone SE may not include Face ID but is likely to remain with Touch ID like the earlier models to save money.

The report doesn’t mention the size of the fourth-generation iPhone SE's notch. But it says that it may likely be narrower than it was on the iPhone XR if the smartphone does not include components like a dot projector for Face ID because Touch ID is available.

According to a number of reports, including information from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a Touch ID Side button, similar to the ones found on the iPad Air and iPad mini, is reportedly being added by Apple to the iPhone SE.

iPhone SE3 is available at $429. The iPhone SE series is the Cupertino-based tech giant's entry-level product range and is considered the most inexpensive of iPhones, another MacRumors report said.

