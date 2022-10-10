Fed's Charles Evans Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 420 points amid a decline in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Investor Movement Index for September is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Increases Following Release Of US Jobs Report

