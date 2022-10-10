Cano Health, Aehr Test Systems, Credit Suisse And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 600 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares jumped 23.9% to close at $17.19 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD rose 20% to close at $4.81. Brookdale Senior Living is said to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc AMBC rose 15.6% to close at $14.80 after the company announced it settled its RMBS litigations against Bank of America for $1.84 billion.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS climbed 13.1% to close at $4.85 after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health.

TOP Financial Group Limited TOP surged 12% to settle at $20.05.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB shares rose 11.3% to close at $6.92. Provention Bio announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. Jefferies maintained Provention Bio with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $15.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE rose 9.1% to close at $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 9.1% to close at $9.64 following a report suggesting CVS is in talks to acquire the company.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS gained 8.2% to settle at $151.88 after the company announced a $75 million accelerated share repurchase program and declared a special cash dividend of $7 per share.

IDT Corporation IDT rose 7.5% to close at $30.00 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.

DexCom, Inc. DXCM gained 7.3% to close at $102.14 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $110 to $120.

Nayax Ltd. NYAX rose 6.6% to settle at $24.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT gained 6.5% to close at $14.50.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 3.3% to close at $16.57 on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN.