Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC tumbled 17% to $3.12, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.

SNDL Inc. SNDL fell 14.8% to $2.3750. Shares of several cannabis stocks traded lower, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST dropped 11.5% to $34.60 after SVB Leerink maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $50 to $45.

dropped 11.5% to $34.60 after SVB Leerink maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $50 to $45. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY dropped 11.2% to $3.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

dropped 11.2% to $3.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH declined 10.2% to $67.09. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading on October 12.

declined 10.2% to $67.09. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading on October 12. iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 9.9% to $2.3350.

fell 9.9% to $2.3350. Lithium Americas Corp. LAC fell 9.8% to $24.48. Lithium Americas confirmed oral hearing schedule for Thacker Pass record of decision appeal.

fell 9.8% to $24.48. Lithium Americas confirmed oral hearing schedule for Thacker Pass record of decision appeal. CVS Health Corporation CVS dropped 9.2% to $89.46 after the company announced CMS downgraded Aetna National PPO. The decrease in the Star Rating for the Aetna National PPO will mean that it will no longer be eligible for CMS' quality bonus payments related to 2024.

dropped 9.2% to $89.46 after the company announced CMS downgraded Aetna National PPO. The decrease in the Star Rating for the Aetna National PPO will mean that it will no longer be eligible for CMS' quality bonus payments related to 2024. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD declined 9% to $61.75 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.

declined 9% to $61.75 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter. Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 9.2% to $35.53. A San Francisco lawsuit accused online gaming firm Roblox of enabling a California girl's sexual and financial exploitation by adult men.

fell 9.2% to $35.53. A San Francisco lawsuit accused online gaming firm Roblox of enabling a California girl's sexual and financial exploitation by adult men. Levi Strauss & Co LEVI dropped 8.8% to $14.52. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view.

dropped 8.8% to $14.52. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view. Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 8.6% to $16.77.

fell 8.6% to $16.77. Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 8.5% to $12.53 after RBC downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $30 to $16.

fell 8.5% to $12.53 after RBC downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $30 to $16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG dropped 8.3% to $41.40.

dropped 8.3% to $41.40. Wayfair Inc. W fell 8.1% to $30.91.

fell 8.1% to $30.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 6.3% to $69.26. Coinbase Global Director Tobias Lutke bought a total 5,610 shares at an average price of $69.09.