Kroger Launches Winter Wine Box Collection

has launched its annual Winter Wine Box Celebration Pack. The pack will be available in select stores beginning October 9. The selection of handpicked wines exclusive to Kroger hail from Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, the Republic of North Macedonia, South Africa and Spain.

Priced at $69.99, the Winter Wine Box contains 24 bottles that are 6.3 ounces, equaling six full-sized bottles of wine.

"We have specially curated 24 exquisite wines for our customers this season, and we can't wait for them to be enjoyed," said Barry Craft, Kroger's VP of Grocery.

Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $43.18 on the last check Friday.

