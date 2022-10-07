Kroger Launches Winter Wine Box Collection

- Grocery retailer Kroger Co KR has launched its annual Winter Wine Box Celebration Pack. The pack will be available in select stores beginning October 9.
- The selection of handpicked wines exclusive to Kroger hail from Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, the Republic of North Macedonia, South Africa and Spain.
- Priced at $69.99, the Winter Wine Box contains 24 bottles that are 6.3 ounces, equaling six full-sized bottles of wine.
- "We have specially curated 24 exquisite wines for our customers this season, and we can't wait for them to be enjoyed," said Barry Craft, Kroger's VP of Grocery.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $43.18 on the last check Friday.
