A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Boise Cascade BCC - P/E: 3.23 Nucor NUE - P/E: 3.64 Alto Ingredients ALTO - P/E: 5.44 Valhi VHI - P/E: 4.57 Kronos Worldwide KRO - P/E: 5.79

Boise Cascade has reported Q2 earnings per share at $5.49, which has decreased by 27.86% compared to Q1, which was 7.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.73%, which has decreased by 11.03% from last quarter's yield of 11.76%.

Nucor has reported Q2 earnings per share at $9.67, which has increased by 26.08% compared to Q1, which was 7.67. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.66%, which has increased by 0.12% from 1.54% last quarter.

Alto Ingredients saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.04 in Q1 to $0.29 now. This quarter, Valhi experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.59 in Q1 and is now $0.98. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.62%, which has decreased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 0.69%.

Kronos Worldwide has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.4, which has decreased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.32%, which has decreased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 4.63%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.