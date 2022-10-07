Alphabet, Twitter And This Technology Stock Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. TWTR General Manager of Core Tech Nick Caldwell V sold a total of 10,921 shares at an average price of $50.95. The insider received around $556.42 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial.

The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial. What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Atlassian

The Trade: Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM Co-CEO, Co-Founder Cannon-Brookes Michael sold a total of 8,614 shares at an average price of $237.95. The insider received around $2.05 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Atlassian announced the completion of the company's redomiciliation from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Atlassian announced the completion of the company’s redomiciliation from the United Kingdom to the United States. What Atlassian Does: Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions.

