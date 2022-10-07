Jim Cramer On This Industrial Stock: 'You Don't Know What's In It'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended buying Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SQM as "fertilizer’s in short supply and so is lithium."

When asked about nCino Inc NCNO, he said, "As much as I like nCino, I like its product, it’s losing money. So, we can’t buy it."

Cramer recommended buying some GXO Logistics Inc GXO stock here and buying "some a little bit lower."

When asked about Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM, Cramer said, "They’re trying to cure pain." He added, "We know who didn’t do it well, and we’re not even going to mention it."

"You don’t know what’s in it," when asked about Icahn Enterprises LP IEP. "You can’t make a good judgement."