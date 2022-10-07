US Job Additions Likely To Be Down By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points amid a decline in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

US jobs report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rise of 250,000 jobs in September compared with an increase of 315,000 jobs in August. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.3% on the month in August, while unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.7% last month.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The second estimate of wholesale inventories is an increase of 1.3% in August, versus the first estimate.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $25.0 billion in August following a $23.8 billion increase in the previous month.



