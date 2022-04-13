Google To Invest $9.5B Across US Offices, Data Centers
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to invest $9.5 billion across its U.S. offices and data centers in 2022.
- In 2021, Google looked to invest $7 billion in the initiative.
- Google will open a new office in Atlanta in 2022 and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada.
- The investment aims to create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states, including Nevada, Nebraska, and Virginia.
- Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.
- Google looked to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the U.S., the U.K., and the Asia Pacific.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.1% at $2,567.49 on Tuesday.
