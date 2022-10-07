Elon Musk Responds With Jibe As Prominent Chinese Journalist Threatens 'He Will Be A Taught A Lesson'

Elon Musk took a jibe at a prominent Chinese journalist who earlier threatened the Tesla CEO after he weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: Hu Xijin, the former chief editor of the Chinese state media the Global Times, posted a screenshot of an image of Musk’s tweets about the Ukraine war earlier this week and said that he would be "taught a lesson."

“Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West’s ‘freedom of speech.’ He will be taught a lesson,” Hu said.

手整体插在口袋里的人过分自信 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

On Thursday, Musk replied to the tweet in Chinese. Musk’s tweet loosely translates to “Men who put their hands in pockets to make themselves look self-important and confident.”

👍🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Why It's Important: This came after Musk recently drew massive flak on social media, including from Ukrainian officials, for his provocative tweet, polling his followers on what would be the most likely outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Outgoing Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, also sharply replied to Musk by saying, "F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you, Elon Musk."

