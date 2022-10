US Jobless Claims And Fed Speakers Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday despite a slight rise in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The Challenger job-cut report for September is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are projected to come in at 203,000 for the October 1 week compared to 193,000 in the previous week.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve board governor Lisa Cook is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

