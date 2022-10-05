FAT Brands Inks Deal To Open Three New Franchised Locations In Atlanta

- FAT Brands Inc FAT has signed a new development deal to open three new franchised locations in Atlanta.
- In partnership with franchisee Deidre Brown, the Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations will open over the next three years, with the first location set to open in Atlanta by 2023-end.
- In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes.
- From the Buffalo's Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces.
- The company currently has 17 restaurant brands and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.
- Price Action: FAT shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $7.68 on the last check Wednesday.
