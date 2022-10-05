AutoZone's Results Clearly Demonstrates Share Gains, Says This Analyst

- Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro reiterated an Overweight rating on AutoZone, Inc AZO and a $2,400 price target.
- Yesterday, AutoZone announced its Board had approved the repurchase of an additional $2.5 billion of the company's common stock translating into ~6% of the market cap.
- Despite YTD's outperformance, he continues to favor AZO as the company's results demonstrate share gains, and the DIFM acceleration warrants multiple expansions above historical averages.
- During this period of elevated inflation, he continues to favor the non-discretionary nature of the aftermarket's demand and believes that 1H23 estimates for AZO look beatable.
- He expects AZO's investments will continue to fuel DIFM growth above DIY growth, which will weigh on gross margins, seemingly reflected in current expectations.
- Additionally, AZO would be an outsized beneficiary if a broader trade-down to DIY picks up during a prolonged economic downturn.
- Price Action: AZO shares traded higher by 3.07% at $2,272.75 on the last check Wednesday.
