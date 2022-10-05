SMART's Diversification Strategy Paying Off Through the Trough, Analyst Says

- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained SMART Global Holdings, Inc SGH with a Buy and cut the price target from $45 to $38.
- SGH’s diversification strategy is paying off in maintaining profitability while its highest gross margin business, Cree LED, and lowest gross margin business, Brazil Memory, work through a significant weakening in demand.
- Offsetting the weakness was 52% sequential growth in IPS revenue and steady demand for Specialty Memory.
- Looking out to the November quarter, there is more of the same mix, including an extra $35 million - $40 million for IPS from newly acquired Stratus Technologies.
- Stratus will likely lift the non-GAAP gross margin by 200bps in the quarter.
- In his view, the more cyclical exposed businesses, LED and Brazil, are at trough levels while the secular businesses, IPS and Specialty Memory, keep the company well positioned for long-term profitable growth.
- Price Action: SGH shares traded lower by 6.23% at $15.95 on the last check Wednesday.
